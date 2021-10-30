Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by Maxim Group to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.75.
Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 36.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
