Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by Maxim Group to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 36.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

