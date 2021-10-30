AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the September 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price for the company.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RERE stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,136. AiHuiShou International has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AiHuiShou International will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.