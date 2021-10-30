Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €160.00 ($188.24) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.69 ($156.11).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €114.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €109.05. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.