AirSwap (AST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.91 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AirSwap has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and $5.91 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00251600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00097343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AST is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

