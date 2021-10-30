Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) Insider John Madden Acquires 100,000 Shares

Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) insider John Madden bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,300.00 ($16,642.86).

John Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, John Madden acquired 43,000 shares of Akora Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,847.00 ($7,033.57).

Akora Resources Company Profile

Akora Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of iron ore projects in Madagascar. Its flagship project is the Bekisopa property that consists of three granted research permits and one granted small scale mining permit covering 93.5 square kilometers located in south central Madagascar.

