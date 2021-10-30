Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.52 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $386.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $126,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

