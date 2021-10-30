Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Albany International posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

AIN stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. 116,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,587. Albany International has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Albany International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 16.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 92,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 8.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Albany International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.