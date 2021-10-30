Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5.59 Million in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 267,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Cadence Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 50.27% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

