Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 501,500 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 21.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 9.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 285.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACB. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

