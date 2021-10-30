Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 34,200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.