Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 34,200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

