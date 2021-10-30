Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $2,277,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000.

LCAHU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

