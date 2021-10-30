Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Posts Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

ALDX stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

