Alexander Aravanis Sells 2,926 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $415.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

