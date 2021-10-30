Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $204.14 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average is $191.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 309,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,733,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,225. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

