Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after purchasing an additional 963,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.