Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of ALIM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. 11,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

