Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-1.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. 1,643,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.72, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alkermes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Alkermes worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.