Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading Up 13.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were up 13.5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 13,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,355,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 281.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after buying an additional 175,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,041,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

