Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.