Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.61.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $85.25 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

