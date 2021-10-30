Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADS stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.25. 2,038,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.47. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

