Alliance Global Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.40 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 10.18. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.19.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.