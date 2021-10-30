Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,755 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 599.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 38,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $81.22 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

