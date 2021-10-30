Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 44,000 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 651.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO opened at $75.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.