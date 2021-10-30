Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 152 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $151.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

