Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 59,748 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,748 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond raised its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Rollins by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 8.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

