Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Raised to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.