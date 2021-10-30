Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s (AP.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.67.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$42.77 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

