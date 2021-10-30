Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Holdings Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

