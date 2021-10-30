AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $54,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58.

On Thursday, October 21st, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 100 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475.00.

AlloVir stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

ALVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 25,370.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 71,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 38.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 36.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 78,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 1,437.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 87,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AlloVir by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

