Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) vs. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 28.57% 27.87% 19.65% EverQuote -3.19% -17.08% -9.72%

This table compares Alphabet and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.83 $40.27 billion $58.61 50.60 EverQuote $346.93 million 1.16 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -33.63

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alphabet and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97 EverQuote 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $3,131.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.59%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 177.01%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Alphabet.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats EverQuote on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

