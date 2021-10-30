Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $2,965.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,074.76.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,601.57 and a 12-month high of $2,973.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,585.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.