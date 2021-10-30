Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PINE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,843. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

PINE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

