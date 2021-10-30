AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given OUTPERFORM Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$25.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$16.64 and a 12-month high of C$26.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.81.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8086374 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

