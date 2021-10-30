Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,678 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.