Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.26% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

