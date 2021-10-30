Amalgamated Bank Acquires 12,074 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 505.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of RH worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,178,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,344,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $659.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $675.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

