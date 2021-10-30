Amalgamated Bank Acquires 17,075 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 314.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FICO opened at $398.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
