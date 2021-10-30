Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 48,890 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $216.88 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

