Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,084 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Aflac by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $53.67 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

