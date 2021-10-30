Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.98 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,385.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,096.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

