Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 22.81%.
Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ambev stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
