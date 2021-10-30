Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 22.81%.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Get Ambev alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ambev stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.