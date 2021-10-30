Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

ABEV stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambev stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ambev were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

