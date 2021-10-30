Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 20.45%.
ABEV stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.
About Ambev
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
