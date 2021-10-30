Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.80. Ambev shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,312,237 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%.
Several research firms have weighed in on ABEV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.
About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
