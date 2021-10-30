Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.80. Ambev shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,312,237 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 58.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 194,245 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 8.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 23.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 102,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 13.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

