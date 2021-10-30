American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $278,749,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

