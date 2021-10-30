American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:AEP remained flat at $$84.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,897,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,577. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.