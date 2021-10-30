American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP remained flat at $$84.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,897,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.27.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.