American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.97. 2,532,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,167. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

