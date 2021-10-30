AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 543,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $62,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.44.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.