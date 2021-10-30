Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 343.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

